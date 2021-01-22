The Highlanders are coming to town.

The Super Rugby Aotearoa team will host a pre-season training session at Centennial Park next Friday, before a skills and drills session with the community.

It will be an open training session from 1.30pm to 3pm, and the public is encouraged to come along and watch.

It will be followed by the community skills session from 3pm to 4pm.

North Otago Rugby chief executive Colin Jackson said it was a coup for the district to have high-profile rugby players hosting the session.

“We are thrilled they are coming, en masse, too – I hear the whole squad is coming, which is great for our community. We’re really looking forward to it,” Jackson said.

The Highlanders have previously played pre-season matches in Oamaru, and visited schools during that period, but have never held a community training session in town.

“It’s something different, it’s exciting. It’s a great way to get community involvement from North Otago – a good initiative.”

The event was sponsored by Milligans Food Group, and the company would be giving away free ice creans from its Frosty Boy soft serve machine on site.

“It’s wonderful. It’s terrific that a local company in Milligans are getting in behind the Highlanders – it’s fantastic news,” Jackson said.

Milligans business manager Joseph Paton is rapt to bring the Highlanders closer to the community.

“Knowing so many of our local community are staunch supporters of the team, just like we are, we saw this as a fantastic opportunity to make the team accessible to their North Otago fans,” Paton said.