For Southern Hoiho basketballer Jay Maoate-Breen, playing on the North Otago Penguins’ court last month, was like coming home.

Married to Oamaru-born Peter Breen, himself a former Penguin, Maoate-Breen said she loved spending time in Oamaru, and playing in front of family.

Turning out for the Southern Hoiho in a pre-season game against Mainland Pouakai, Maoate-Breen is part of a new era in New Zealand women’s basketball, with the arrival of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa league.

The league is the women’s equivalent of the men’s National Basketball League, and started this week, with player payments also on par.

The Melbourne-based couple, who have a 1-year-old daughter, Mia, had been back visiting family in Dunedin, when Maoate-Breen had the opportunity to trial for the Hoiho, and made the squad. The point-guard was ‘‘very grateful for the opportunity’’, and together with Breen, they made the decision she should stay and ‘‘pursue basketball’’.

‘‘See how far I can get with that over the next few months. It’s been amazing being back in a basketball team again.’’

Meanwhile, Breen has returned to Melbourne where he is kicking and skills coach for the NRL’s Melbourne Storm, while she had been working as a physiotherapist, and strength and conditioning coach, before going on maternity leave.

The 33-year-old has a long history of representative basketball.

She had played for Otago from a young age, and was in New Zealand development teams growing up.

While playing for NZ B against a China development team, she was selected to play 3×3 basketball for the Cook Islands, where her father’s family is from.

‘‘From there, for about five or six years, I travelled internationally with that.

‘‘We went to world champs, Asian cups, Pasifika Games, and did really well.’’

The team’s success brought in a lot of funding for the youth programmes in the Cook Islands, and as she moved further along in her career, Maoate-Breen said playing became more about the ‘‘bigger picture’’ for her.

‘‘It’s not so much about what we’re doing right now, but if we can create an amazing club in the South, it’s just going to help grow with the girls coming through.’’

Playing in the Tauihi league, marked the return to basketball after a long hiatus from the game. Melbourne had been in strict Covid-19 lockdowns for more than a year — with even outdoor courts closed — before Mia was born, and then another six months of lockdown followed after that.

‘‘So that’s also why I’m grateful for the opportunity, now that I’m back in it.

‘‘I’ve definitely got to work on a few things, but it’s great to start to get back to where you were, and put your head down and get better each week.’’

The competition ran until early September, and family support was crucial to Maoate-Breen’s participation.

‘‘I’ve got a great family unit around me, and I’ve had to get everyone on board to help me be able to train, you know, two to three times a day.’’

The travelling team was subject to change each week, and was based on performance, she said.

‘‘So if you’re picked one week, that’s awesome, and Mia will just stay here, and just have to get used to all the family and being away from me. Even that sort of stuff is a good little challenge, but it’s going well.’’

Before playing in the league, Maoate-Breen was already following it.

‘‘The talent that is in New Zealand is really high, but a lot of the funding hasn’t been there for many years. So to get this whole new league and franchise up and running, where there’s money involved now, helps to pull players in from overseas and current Tall Ferns, old players, and develop younger players.’’

The quality of the league was high, and following in the footsteps of premiership netball, and women’s rugby competitions, she said.

‘‘So it’s kind of next level up again, with professional coaches, and just another great pathway for young girls to see, and older ones, even like myself to come back and be able to play.’’

Being back in Oamaru to play was ‘‘awesome’’.

‘‘I’ve definitely played on those courts a lot, and I’ve actually spent so much time in Oamaru. Pete and I have been together for 12 years now. So we have family there . . . it’s really special too, that we can take Mia there a lot now.’’

The Hoiho played the Pouakai again on Wednesday, in the first game of the season, losing 73-63.

They also lost the Oamaru game 66-50, but Maoate-Breen was confident in her team’s ability for the season ahead.

‘‘We’ve still got so much more to offer as a team and individuals.’’