Michael Hore has been blown away by the response to Maheno’s 125th jubilee.

Nearly 370 people attended the rugby club’s two functions last Friday and Saturday, and the Maheno president was thrilled to hear people travelled from as far as Christchurch and Dunedin to be there.

“It was surprising the amount of people that came to it, to be honest,” Hore said.

“We were only expecting about 100-odd – the numbers were quite amazing that supported Maheno.”

The jubilee got under way on with a club function on Friday where two life members, Ian McKay and Alex Newlands, spoke.

McKay touched on his time at Maheno during the ’60s and ’70s, while Newlands told stories from the ’80s through to the 2000s.

Saturday was full on with JAB rugby in the morning and a golden oldies rugby game between Maheno’s old boys, and Excelsior’s, which was played in good spirits, he said.

Paul Goodall was one of 30 former Maheno players who took on Excelsior in the golden oldies match.

Goodall, who is in his 50s, said he had been a bit nervous about going out there and getting knocked about.

“It’s not gentle on the body . . . it’s harder than I thought it would be.”

However, he was glad he did.

“It’s good to be with some of the old ones again. It’s a proud day for the club.”

Even though the players hardly saw each other now, they still had that bond.

His grandsons, James and Zach Skinley, were jumping on the sidelines as they watched him play.

The Maheno Rugby Club was very special to Goodall.

His father Alan, who was originally from Maheno, had played rugby at the club all through his school years. Alan’s picture was on the wall of the club and he was part of the 1961 Citizens Shield-winning team.

“My last game of football was 63 years ago,” Alan said.

Alan, who lives in Dunedin, came north just for the jubilee.

Maheno’s premier side capped off the day with a strong 50-26 win over Excelsior to top off the day’s games. There was a function at the evening to round out the weekend’s festivities.

Hore was rapt with how well everything went.

“The feedback’s been pretty good . . . everyone said they had a good weekend.”