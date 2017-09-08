Four volunteers from Meadowbank United have been rewarded for their efforts through a New Zealand Football initiative.

The organisation honoured Alison White, Simon Willetts and Chris and Megan Lynch for their commitment to the club, which is part of the Football South catchment.

Profiles of the Meadowbank volunteers were posted on the club’s Facebook page.

White, Meadowbank’s secretary, was praised for her service to the club in various roles.

“She organises everything and everybody. Alison’s always there to help, gets stuck into fundraising, paperwork, organises coaches and even steps up to help coach and referee when someone needs a helping hand.

“This on top of a fulltime job and raising three boys.

“Alison is amazing. Meadowbank would not be the club it is without her.”

Former Meadowbank division one coach Willetts, who guided the side to the South Canterbury league and cup double last season, was recognised for his decade-long association with the club.

“Simon has been involved with Meadowbank for at least 10 years. He has been a coach, player and committee member. Simon is very club-focused and last year, in his first time coaching the senior men, he took the team to a double championship win.

“This season, he has taken on coaching an intermediate team and put his name forward to coach a North Otago rep team – with no vested interest in either of these teams [no child in them]. He is taking his own time to develop our younger players.

“Simon is a great asset to the club and well respected by players and parents.”

Finally, Chris and Megan Lynch, who are based in Twizel and also associated with the Twizel club, were rewarded for the time they had spent helping the club’s younger players.

“Chris has to take two hours off work every Friday so he can drive 90 minutes down to train his junior team, stay overnight and coach them at the game on a Saturday morning. He also coaches a rep team in North Otago. He loves football and he is always going to coaching and training workshops.

“Megan does endless work organising competitions in Twizel. Be it kids’ soccer school, kids’ teams for winter soccer league and trekking to play the games or the local futsal competition, she gives it her all to make sure it goes easy for everyone else. From managing the financial side of it to arranging teams, times, games .. she makes sure it is all sorted.”

All of those recognised received a $50 MTA voucher.