Internationals to return for summer

North Otago cricket will welcome back both of its international player-coaches this summer.

Star man Francois Mostert, the South African all-rounder who is the key man in the Hawke Cup squad, will return to Oamaru for a fifth season.

Mostert was awaiting final visa approval but was expected back on October 1 or 2, North Otago Cricket Association chairman Peter Cameron said.

Young Englishman Sam Bastin would return for his second season on September 12.

“Having that continuity of our coaches coming back is really significant,” Cameron said.

“Sam came in cold last year but getting him back for a second year makes everything a lot easier.”

Meanwhile, the NOCA is having to be patient while it waits to embark on its project to build a new pavilion on the back ground at Centennial Park.

“We’re still waiting for final drawings and for our engineer’s report,” Cameron said.

“We’ve been waiting for that since the beginning of March.”

The pavilion’s estimated cost is $260,000. About $230,000 of funding is locked in through Lotteries and Otago Community Trust grants, council funding and cash reserves.

North Otago cricket reported a net surplus of $45,420 (up from $10,616) at its annual meeting on Monday night.

The association’s healthy financial position is reflected in a jump in equity from $117,795 to $163,215.

Cameron, who will enter his 17th year as chairman, said the NOCA was hoping to secure funding to be able to employ someone in an administration role.

Sandra Kitto has joined the board, joining Andrew Harding, Duncan Drew, Stephen Halliwell, Justin Fowler and Hamish McKenzie.

One vacancy remains open.