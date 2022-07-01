Logan Docherty had a relatively quiet 21st birthday.

But the Oamaru rower had a good reason for sacrificing celebrating with his family and friends — preparing to represent New Zealand at the World Under-23 Championships in Italy this month.

Since being selected for the men’s lightweight double sculls in February, Docherty, who turned 21 in April, has been based at Rowing New Zealand’s high performance centre in Cambridge, training full-time.

It had been an intense regime, getting on the water at 6.45 each morning, rowing between 26km and 30km, then followed by either another 16km to 22km on a rowing erg or a strength and conditioning session. Twice a week, Docherty is on the road, biking for two and a-half hours and fitting in recovery in between.

But it was now his job, and having Olympic Games champions and elite New Zealand rowers to train against was great, Docherty said.

‘‘It’s cool to be able to train against and also compare yourself, and squad pieces, to some of the best crews in the world.

‘‘If you can be close to them or doing a good time . . . you know you’re going all right, because some of those crews are the benchmark of the world.’’

Docherty was learning to ‘‘trust the process’’ and knew being consistent would pay off. His connection to sculls partner Reuben Cook was growing as a result.

‘‘Day-in, day-out being in the same boat and just seeing technical developments and both of us physically developing as well.

‘‘Eventually, when it comes to worlds we’ll be fresh and ready to see what happens.’’

The team flies to Italy next Saturday, and will be based at Pusiano Rowing Centre for two weeks for training. They will then move to Varese, where the World Under-23 Championships are held.

He was excited to travel again, compete internationally for the first time in two years and visit Europe for the first time.

‘‘Nothing bad about missing a New Zealand winter for an Italian summer.’’

It has been a busy time for Docherty, who last month was named sportsman of the year at the Waitaki Sports Awards.

It was disappointing to miss the awards, accepting the honour through a video message, but he was thrilled at the recognition.

‘‘It was just a bit of icing on the cake really for just a great season.

‘‘Onwards to hopefully some more success, but a lot of water to go under the bridge until I get to that point.’’

Docherty has put his apprenticeship at Plunket Electrical Oamaru on hold while he rows internationally. He was grateful to director Mark Rawson for backing him all the way.