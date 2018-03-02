Multisport fanatics of all ages will again flock to the Oamaru Harbour this weekend.

The annual Oamaru triathlon/duathlon and accompanying South Island secondary schools championships always attract a sea of talented athletes to the town.

Between 150 and 200 competitors are expected to swim, cycle and run around the harbour area on Sunday, and pupils from no fewer than 38 South Island schools will participate.

“It’s a really remarkable event,” organiser Adair Craik said.

Craik is one of the five main organisers helping set up this year’s event.

“We have a great team that love doing it,” she said.

Craik has always had a hand in helping organise the triathlon since it began about 13 years ago.

The celebration of multisport has always been something she has enjoyed because of the good community support behind it.

“It’s very popular on the calendar – it’s popular because it’s good for spectators to watch,” she said.

The triathlon evolved from a similar, longer competition that took place in the 1980s called the Oamaru Stamina Event.

Triathlons were something people needed to try at least once, she said.

“You can have a weakness in one part of the competition and still manage to get yourself over the finish line.”

Craik looked forward to seeing both new and familiar faces compete in the event.

“It’s a mixed bag of people, really,” she said.

“We get to showcase some of the very best upcoming talent in New Zealand, which is pretty fantastic.”

Children under the age of 11 wanting to compete were recommended to sign up with a team to make it easier.

The triathlon and duathlon would take place regardless of the weather, and Craik hoped plenty of people would come out for a look at the action.

The event starts at 10am on Sunday and finishes about 2pm.