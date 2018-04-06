Waitaki and Waimate schools claimed seven medals at the South Island secondary schools athletics championships in Timaru last week.

Leading the charge was Waitaki Girls’ High School star Briar Johnston, who won two medals in under-15 competition.

Johnston claimed silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

Other top-five finishes came from Shannon Burnett (fifth, under-14 100m), Dani Pule (fourth, under-19 100m hurdles), Rea Wiebus (fourth, under-16 80m hurdles), Jayda Loper (fifth, under-16 80m hurdles) and the under-16 (fourth) and under-19 (fifth) 4x100m relay teams.

Blake Martin led the Waitaki Boys’ High School team with a silver medal in the under-16 hurdles.

The Waitaki Boys’ under-16 4x100m relay team of Harry Wilde, Saia Fonua, Ben Smith and Isaac Leigh finished seventh, while both William Knight (under-16 javelin) and Matthew Gough (under-14 triple jump) placed 10th.

In-form St Kevin’s College runner Max Janzick posted a personal-best time to win silver in the under-16 3000m, and added fourth in the 1500m.

Jed Jabagat tied for third in the under-14 high jump but dropped to fourth after a countback, while Amy Coutts slashed 44sec off her personal-best to finish seventh in the under-16 3000m.

Dodge Lofranco (two), Breidy Johnston (two), Johanna Alegado, Elisha Carter, Peleki Tangifolau, Jaimee Trainor, Cameron Dodd and Samuela Babiau all had top-10 placings for St Kevin’s.

Germaine Wi led the East Otago High School team with a silver medal in the under-15 hammer throw.

In the same discipline, schoolmates Kate McLelland, Tremayne Fraser (both fourth) and Jamie Church (fifth) had top-10 placings.

The Waimate High School star was Thomas Fletcher, who won silver (long jump) and bronze (triple jump) in under-16 competition

.