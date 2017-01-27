More than 120 people with links to Oamaru’s oldest golf course have registered for the North Otago Golf Club’s 125th jubilee, to be held over Easter.

The jubilee gets under way on Friday, April 14, and concludes with a round of golf and a lunch on the Sunday afternoon.

Jubilee organising committee secretary Kath Rawcliffe said there would be an informal get-together on the Friday night, and golf played on Saturday before those attending gathered for dinner.

Mrs Rawcliffe said so far about 125 registrations had been confirmed – with more to be processed – and while registrations technically closed some time ago, they would continue to be taken.

She had expected more people to express an interest in attending, given the milestone the club was about to hit.

“I thought we would have had a few more . . . I thought a few more from outside of town would have registered. It’s probably about 90% locals.”

Mrs Rawcliffe encouraged people who were interested in attending the jubilee to get their registration in as soon as possible.

She said people keen to attend could email amy.john@xtra.co.nz or muzzaandkath@xtra.co.nz to find out more.