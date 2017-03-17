The depth of multisport talent in North Otago was highlighted at a reborn junior event at Oamaru Intermediate School last Thursday.

More than 50 youngsters took part in the Kiwikids Tryathlon, a new version of the previous primary and intermediate schools championships.

Nine local schools were represented at the event, which was based on the popular Weetbix-sponsored series held in bigger centres around New Zealand.

“We based it on the Weetbix model, so participation rather than winners, and everyone received a certificate when they finished,” Oamaru Multisport Club spokeswoman Adair Craik said.

The previous event used to be held on a weekend but regularly clashed with other events in February-March, so this was a trial to see how it worked on a weekday, Craik said.

“Those that came though had a wonderful time. The under-8 children went out of the blocks as though they were being chased by lions – they were so excited. The older students were a little more cautious and generally paced themselves accordingly.

“What it did show was a wealth of talent in Oamaru with some really powerful performances across all age groups.”