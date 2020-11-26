K-Hole gives Glenavy reason for celebration

They may not have got the points on the board, but the Glenavy Rangers still had a reason to celebrate on Saturday.

After waiting for two seasons, the Glenavy Cricket Grounds’ beloved K-Hole has finally had a ball smacked through it.

Even though it was Union batsman Happy Doal who slotted it through, Glenavy captain Ross McCulloch reckoned his side was more animated about the moment.

“There was just as much celebration from Glenavy than from anyone else,” McCulloch said.

“The guy that hit it through the hole didn’t even know what was going on … the bowler jumped up, even though he got hit for four, he was just as excited that it went through.”

The K-Hole is sponsored by K South Commercial Property Services. Anyone who hits a ball through the hole is given $100, and those who hit the sign attached to it are given $50.

When McCulloch notified K South’s Kerry Robb of the good news, he stopped in at the club to present the cash.

“He gave $100 to Glenavy club and $100 for the Union club to put over the bar as well – pretty generous from them to rehydrate us after a big day.”

Despite the excitement, Glenavy fell short to Union, losing by 143 runs.

Union batted first and were all out for 262, with opening batsman Jeremiah Shields posting a tidy 66 runs.

Glenavy bowled well, with Jordan Mulligan taking five wickets, but the side was unable to back it up with the bat.

It finished all out for 119 after 32 overs, with Union bowler Scott Kitto making it hard, taking five wickets.

“We fielded and bowled not too bad, but we let ourselves down with that bat again – we couldn’t seem to bloody score the required runs, but that’s cricket and we had a barbecue and a few beers afterwards and that’s what it’s all about.”

Glenavy needed to work on its batting partnerships throughout its order and it would come right, he said.

In other matches, Oamaru required only 24 overs to beat Valley by five wickets, and Waitaki Boys’ High School beat Albion through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Tomorrow’s matches, wrapping up the pre-Christmas round of the Borton Cup series, see Valley play Albion, Glenavy host St Kevin’s College, and Union face Oamaru. Waitaki Boys’ has a bye.