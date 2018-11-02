Young Oamaru martial artists Quinn and Camden Burge are no strangers to success.

While most children their age enjoyed a relaxing Labour Weekend, the brothers represented North Otago at two karate tournaments in Mosgiel.

Quinn and Camden, who are members of the Oamaru Karate Club and the Dunedin Karate Club, both earned gold medals, winning fights at the South Island primary and secondary schools championships and the Otago-Southland championships.

Camden said he was proud of his achievements at both tournaments.

“The second day, I was nervous because I lost to the same person a few times, but I won that one,” he said.

There was plenty of family support, Quinn said.

“We spoke to our grandparents and they were pretty happy.”

The boys’ mum, Yuriko, was also pleased with their efforts.

Quinn holds a brown belt with two tips while Camden has a red belt and is going for his black belt at the end of the year.

Despite feeling a bit hot and tired afterwards, both said they enjoyed the experience.

Camden enjoys karate because it helps him keep his fitness up and make new friends, while Quinn likes it for the experience and also because he gets to make new friends.