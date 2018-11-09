A fine all-round performance by Scott Kitto spurred Waitaki Boys’ High School to a tight win over Albion in the second round of the Borton Cup club cricket competition on Saturday.

Kitto hit 60 with the bat, including five fours and a six at a decent clip, then backed up with three for 26 in his side’s 15-run win at the Centennial Park outer oval.

Earlier, Waitaki Boys’ got off to a solid start, putting on 35 for the first wicket before Jack White became Ricky Whyte’s first victim.

Oliver Kinzett fell soon after, followed by Francois Mostert, who could only manage six runs.

Coming in at four with the score at 69 for three, Kitto steadied the innings along with Mason James, the latter contributing a useful 17 in a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket which came to an end when James was removed by Jayden Stockbridge.

That sparked a mini collapse that resulted in Waitaki losing four wickets for 16 runs, including Kitto, before Taine Stirling chimed in with an unbeaten 17 to help Waitaki to 186 all out from 48.2 overs.

Stockbridge led the way with the ball, finishing with three for 44, and was well-supported by Whyte, who claimed two for 31 from 10 economical overs.

Albion looked good in reply when Stephen Halliwell and Stockbridge compiled a strong opening partnership of 77 before the latter was caught off the bowling of Ben Mavor, who finished with two for 26.

Halliwell was second to go for a solid 43 which featured four fours and a six, the first of Mostert’s five wickets.

Other than Stockbridge, Halliwell and Jonty Naylor, who top-scored with a classy 47 off 69 balls, there were no contributions of any real substance as Mostert (five for 19) and Kitto ripped through Albion’s middle and lower order to bowl them out for 171 to win by 15 runs.

At Centennial Park, a superb first innings partnership of 88 between Craig Smith and Stephan Grobler set up Oamaru-St Kevin’s for its 49-run win over Union.

Smith made 70 and Grobler 75 in an innings where the next highest score was 14.

Smith was particularly dominant, racking up nine fours and a six off 85 balls in his quickfire innings to lead his side to 208 for six.

Sam Bastin was the pick of the Union bowlers with two for 29, followed by Matt Lilley who chipped in with two for 45.

Despite a few batsmen getting starts, Union was unable to create any real momentum in its run chase and eventually folded for 159.

Smith was the chief destroyer with five for 23 to back up his effort with the bat.

Sean Conlan top-scored for Union with 35.