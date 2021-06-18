Kurow has beaten Valley for the first time in three years.

And while Kurow coach Tim Anderson said his side was pretty lucky to beat top-of-the-table Valley 36-31 on Saturday, he was thrilled the team stuck at it and ground out a win.

“I’m just proud of the boys. We haven’t beaten Valley since 2018 and that just shows how good they are,” Anderson said.

In Weston, Kurow got on the scoreboard early and worked hard to secure a 26-14 lead at halftime.

In true Valley fashion, the boys in blue and gold worked the ball, came back into the game and reduced Kurow’s lead to one point, before a penalty put Valley in front 31-29.

As Valley looked to have the game sealed, Kurow moved the ball swiftly and winger Sam McDonald bolted over for a try in the final minute.

Anderson praised McDonald for his solid performance and standout kicking game.

Kurow, now sitting in third place, has beaten the two top teams – Valley and Old Boys – and is the only side to do so this year.

The team was working hard for each other and building towards making the Citizens Shield final, aiming to win it for the first time in 39 years, Anderson said.

“I suppose the boys are buying in on what we’re trying to do.

“We didn’t beat Valley or Maheno last year, but we were within one point.

“We lost to them in the first round, and we knew that if we want to contend [and] have a crack at going all the way, we have to learn to beat them and that’s one of those stepping stones.”

Just four points separate Valley, Old Boys and Kurow in the Citizens Shield standings.

At Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park on Saturday, Athletic Marist got its second win of the season, beating Excelsior 40-25 on the main ground.

Athies first five-eighth Abel Magalogo scored an impressive try and directed his side around the park.

On the back field, Old Boys returned to its dominating form, beating Maheno 38-19. Old Boys was dominant in the first stanza, taking a 31-7 lead into half time.

Maheno put on a better second-half performance but it was too little too late, and Old Boys ran home with the win.

THIS WEEK

It is crunch time in the Citizens Shield, with only two rounds left before the semifinals.

The top four spots are all but confirmed, but clubs will be vying for those all-important points to keep their positions.

Valley will be heading out to Maheno to take on the fourth-placed green machine and at Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park, Athies will host Old Boys in what will be an exiting game of running rugby.

Both games get under way at 2.45pm.

Up the Valley, Kurow will host Excelsior and Anderson expected it to be another tough battle.

“We give every team the respect they need and put our best team on the park to play them. They’re going to be tough and we need to really play well to beat them,” he said.

Kurow needed to take the momentum from previous weeks, and work to build on its defence and attack structures.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm.