The Kurow train rumbles on – but it will strike a major roadblock this weekend.

The early pace-setter in the Citizens Shield made it two from two with a comfortable 47-27 win over Valley at Kurow last Thursday night.

Kurow threatened to blow its fellow country club away when it roared to a 26-3 lead inside 25 minutes on the back of four tries, two to the prolific Jesse Porter in the space of five minutes.

Valley, still finding its feet this season, showed some ticker to get back into the game by halftime through its own double try-scorer, burly prop Meli Kolinisau.

The game was relatively in the balance until classy Kurow five-eighth Ben Nowell became the fourth player to score a double – Kurow prop Petelo Pouhila having scored a try at the start of each half – and the home side was clear.

All the pre-season talk was about Kurow, and it has duly scored maximum points from the opening two rounds, but a true assessment cannot be made until this weekend, when it has to travel to Oamaru to play Old Boys.

The defending champion had the weekend off in unfortunate circumstances.

Athletic Marist, which made such a promising start, was forced to default to Old Boys through illness and Easter commitments.

A default in premier rugby is never a good look, especially so early in the season, but the club insists it had no other choice and it will regroup for the rest of the year.

In a rare Wednesday game – though perhaps this is a sign of things to come – Maheno eased to a 51-10 win over Excelsior.

Maheno (pun alert) has been a shining light in country rugby in recent times, and its bold plan to insert lights good enough to play night rugby paid off with a bumper crowd for their debut.

There was little to separate the sides in the first half, after which Maheno held a 21-10 lead. But the home side lifted a gear in the second spell as forwards Brenton Scott and Simon Thorp took charge.