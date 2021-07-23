Dean Fenwick has seen it all in his 100 games for Kurow. He chats to Kayla Hodge about his milestone.

Q How did it feel to run out for your 100th game?

It definitely didn’t feel like I had run out 100 times for Kurow. I had been thinking about cracking that milestone for the past couple of seasons, so it was good to finally get there.

Q What drew you to the club in the first place, and what do you love about it?

I joined up in 2013 and debuted for Kurow when I was 18. The club is just up the road from where I farmed and it had a good bunch of guys with similar farming interests so it was easy enough to fit in.

Q What do you remember from your first season?

That first season was a bit of a change. It was definitely a lot more physical than schoolboy rugby, so I learned to run fast.

Q Did you ever envision you would crack the century for Kurow?

It’s not something I had ever really thought about. I just like putting the jumper on and having a good run about with the fellas. Kurow has just only just started to acknowledge the milestones, so it will be something for the new players at the club to look up to and aim to achieve.

Q Looking back over your 100 games, what are some of the highlights?

When I first started playing for Kurow we could hardly field a team some weeks, so I guess, for me, it’s seeing the club become stronger over the years. Making the final in 2018 was a pretty cool feeling. It would be good if we could .. get a better outcome than 2018 [in tomorrow’s final against Valley].

Q There seems to be something special about this year’s Kurow side

Everyone just seems to know what’s going on. No matter who’s playing where this year, it’s been pretty smooth and relaxed, and it helps when you have a good bunch of guys who are all enjoying their rugby. We are also quite lucky as a club to have the people running it and supporting us guys on and off the field.

Q Have you always been a back?

I’ve always been an outside back and played most of my rugby on the wing. Nothing better than getting the ball with a bit of space to run.

Q Outside of rugby, what do you do with yourself?

I’m running a dairy farm with my wife, Ashleigh, and young fella, Hugh. I like to get out on my motorbike trail riding with a good bunch of mates or head up to the lakes to relax with family and friends.

Q Reckon you’ll be around for another 100 games?

A couple of guys I first played with are still playing, and over 200 caps, so it’s possible! But I will see how the body holds up – I might not be on the wing, I may have to move into the forwards.