The heart of Kurow rugby is starting to shine through.

Despite having six forwards out with injuries, Kurow knuckled down and ground out an important 38-29 win against Old Boys at home on Saturday.

The win has pushed Kurow to the top of the Citizens Shield standings — the first time in four years the Red Devils have held that spot in the regular season.

Coach Tim Anderson said it was nice to be at the top, but he was more pleased with the way his players stepped up and worked as a team at the weekend.

‘‘I was really proud of the guys on that park,’’ Anderson said.

‘‘Really, [the] strength of our team is, it doesn’t matter who we put in, everyone steps up and does their job.’’

After struggling in the lineout the week before against Excelsior — ‘‘we’ve had four locks out at once’’ — Anderson was rapt with his side’s efforts against Old Boys.

‘‘I’m just proud that the boys which we had in our set piece worked really hard, and they followed through, and that gave us the ball.’’

The week off could help Kurow with its injuries and at least three players are expected to return for the clash against Maheno on June 11, for Kurow’s club day.

Kurow is also expected to welcome back Hayden Parker next weekend. Parker has returned from Japan, where he has been playing. He was injured last week but is expected to take the field against Maheno.

Hayden Todd has also returned, and played his first match against Old Boys. He stepped in as goal-kicker and claimed a 22-point haul for his side.

Moving into the final two weeks of the round-robin, Anderson said Kurow needed to work on its continuity.

‘‘Really working on the simple things — our defence, just being composed and making sure we’re playing our game and winning the collision.’’

In the other results from the weekend, Valley had a good win against Maheno 38-23 and Athletic Marist won the battle of the car park against Excelsior, 19-8.

Citizens Shield takes a break this weekend for Queen’s Birthday weekend.

PRESIDENT’S

Kurow is dominating every competition.

The Waitaki Valley president’s side beat Valley 51-0 at home last weekend. There was another big scoreline in Oamaru, as Union thumped Excelsior 77-5.

President’s breaks this weekend, and then Kurow will host Union, and Excelsior will host Valley on June 11.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

The Waitaki Boys’ High School First XV heads to Dunedin today to play King’s High School.

The match was postponed a couple of weeks ago, but will be played today to catch up.

Last week, Waitaki Boys’ lost to John McGlashan College 61-13 and St Kevin’s College lost to Southland Boys’ High School 61-6, in the Otago Schools Rugby Championship division one. Next week, Waitaki Boys’ will play Southland Boys’ and St Kevin’s will play Otago Boys’ High School.