Anything can happen in the president’s grade final.

Last season, Union and Kurow B went to battle for 113 minutes — believed to be the longest game in the history of New Zealand rugby — before Union took the win 18-15 at home, in Ngapara.

The two teams come up against each other again in tomorrow’s president’s final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium. The game, kicking off at 12.30pm, is being played as a curtain raiser for the Citizens Shield final this year.

Union coach Peter Stackhouse expected it would be a close encounter for the Burns Shield.

‘‘[I’m] expecting a very close game and it’ll be a hard fought battle either way,’’ Stackhouse said.

He was ‘‘stoked’’ Union had been able to make back-to-back finals.

‘‘Last year we obviously won it, so this year it’s really nice to be in the final — looking forward to it.’’

About two thirds of Union’s players were involved in last year’s final but a ‘‘handful’’ of players aged 17 and 18 had joined the club.

‘‘[They] have really stepped up to the president’s grade, which is quite a big step from school age. I’d be most proud about that and the turn outs to practices.’’

Kurow has been unbeaten this season, and beat Union 22-12 in the opening round and 22-10 on June 11. It last won the Burns Shield when it went back to back in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Kurow president Michael Paterson credited Kurow’s success so far this season to strong numbers across the whole club. The president’s team was in a good space heading into the final, Paterson said.

‘‘[It’s] basically unfinished business after last year’s marathon,’’ he said.

Union will be ‘‘hungry’’ for the win but Kurow had a lot of motivation with its premier side also in the Citizens Shield final.

The support from the Waitaki Valley had been ‘‘unbelievable’’ and supporters’ buses heading to Oamaru had sold out quickly, he said.

Paterson expected a huge amount of Kurow supporters to be at both games.