Lessons from loss

North Otago Development was beaten by South Canterbury Development 13-3 in Oamaru last Saturday.

In miserable conditions at Whitestone Contracting Stadium,the scores were tied 3-3 at halftime, but South Canterbury pulled away in the second half.

North Otago development coach Tim Anderson said the young team took away a few lessons in playing wet-weather rugby from Saturday’s game.

“There haven’t been too many times this year we have had to play in the wet,” Anderson said.

“We just made a few mistakes, but the boys never gave up and we are looking forward to playing South Canterbury again in two weeks, hopefully with a dry track.”

North Otago’s Heartland side and the development team are in Dunedin this weekend for the final warm-up games before the start of competition next week.

The Heartland side plays Otago Country at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 2pm.

The development side plays the Otago Sassenachs Colts at the University Oval at 12pm.

North Otago side to play Otago Country:

Patrick Pati, Howard Packman, Clem Gasca, Lemi Masoe, Taina Tamou, Lachie Kingan, Robbie Smith, Josh Clark, Marcus Balchin, Jake Greenslade, Woody Kirkwood, Josh Hayward, Mike Mataafa, Sam Sturgess, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Adam Johnson, Hayden Tisdall, Mike Williams, Antonio Misiloi, Anthony Arty, Samisoni Tongotongo, Jacob Coghlan, Bailey Templeton.