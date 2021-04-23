Nobody can accuse Logan Docherty of not pulling his weight.

The Oamaru lightweight rower has been selected for the New Zealand under-21 heavyweight quadruple sculls team.

His elevation in weight-ranking was just the way selectors picked him, and he was looking forward to the challenge.

“To be a lightweight with the heavyweight boys will be tough going, but it should be good,” Docherty said.

It is not the first time Docherty has represented New Zealand. In 2019, he was named in the under-21 lightweight double scull team.

Two weeks ago, Docherty attended three days of trials at Lake Karapiro, Cambridge, and by the second day he knew he would make the team.

All that was left was to perform well on the third day, and then he was lucky enough to be selected, he said.

“It’s pretty cool – it’s another black singlet. Everyone grows up dreaming about representing their country.”

If the transtasman bubble worked out, the intention was for New Zealand to send its junior, under-21, under-13, university and elite teams to Lake Penrith, Sydney to compete in a regatta against Australia. However, it was all dependent on Covid-19 outbreaks.

“It gives you a goal to keep going towards,” Docherty said.

“I’ve done it before, doing it again is always awesome. International racing is pretty cool.”

He would continue to train twice a day, six days a week in Oamaru for the next six weeks. At the weekends, he would travel to Twizel and train with fellow New Zealand team mate Kobe Miller.

“Two [team members] are from Waikato, and two are from down this way – it worked out pretty well.”

Training through the next few months would be hectic, and he would fit it in around his full time electrical apprenticeship with Plunket Electrical.

“None of this would be possible without their support.”