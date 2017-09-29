Fancy lunch with a legend?

North Otago cricket fans have the opportunity to do just that when New Zealand’s greatest player calls into Oamaru next week to promote a new book.

Sir Richard Hadlee is special guest at a lunch at the Brydone from noon on Thursday.

The fast bowling great will talk about his late father, New Zealand captain Walter Hadlee, and explore The Skipper’s Diary, based on Walter’s recollection of the New Zealand team’s ground-breaking 1949 tour of England.

That famous tour started with a five-week sea voyage, lasted eight months, and included great performances from the likes of Bert Sutcliffe, Martin Donnelly and John Reid.

The New Zealanders played an astonishing 32 first-class games, winning 13, drawing 18 and losing just one.

Since 2014, Sir Richard has worked on developing his father’s journal into a publishing format.

The Skipper’s Diary also features player reflections, match scorecards and summaries, statistical analysis and more than 150 photographs.

Proceeds from book sales go to three charities: the New Zealand Cricket Museum, the Cricket Live Foundation (helping underprivileged children in Sri Lanka and India) and the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association Cricketers’ Trust.

Tickets to the lunch with Sir Richard Hadlee cost $25 and are available at the Oamaru Mail, 59 Thames St, Oamaru. The Skipper’s Diary, which comes with a DVD of the 1949 tour, is available at www.theskippersdiary1949.com.