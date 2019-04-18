Lycra for Littlies raises $7000

Last month, more than 200 people took to the saddle at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre to raise funds for Plunket.

Eighteen teams entered the inaugural “Lycra for Littlies” spin-a-thon which ran from 6am to 6pm on March 30 and raised $7000 to support the not-for-profit organisation in North Otago.

Plunket community support co-ordinator Bex Diedrichs said she was “blown away” by the support and generosity of the North Otago community.

It had taken a lot of hard work to organise the event, but Mrs Diedrichs said the reward was worth it and she hoped to make it an annual event.

Waitaki Community Recreation Centre fitness and RPM classes were held alongside the riders, which created some excitement and kept momentum going throughout the day.

People came and went during the 12-hour spin-a-thon to ride for their teams, or jump on a spare bike and make an individual donation.

“There were spare bikes, so people could come in and just pay extra and ride,” Recreation Centre manager Diane Talanoa said.

“It was fantastic, there was such a huge buzz . . . a real community atmosphere.”

Two people entered as individuals. Helen Anderson cycled solo for six hours and Hayley Newlands-Carter rode for the entire 12 hours, in memory of her daughter, Kit Forsyth, who died at 9 months old of sudden infant death syndrome.

“She did so well – she had a wee table set up and people brought her goodies throughout the day,” Mrs Diedrichs said.