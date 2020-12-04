Scoring his first senior century came at the right time for Liam Direen.

The St Kevin’s College batsman finished 113 not out to steer his side to a one-wicket win over Glenavy last Saturday.

Coach Craig Smith said the win was largely built around Direen’s innings.

“He did it in pretty good time and a good chase for the win,” Smith said.

“It was pretty impressive for a young guy to bat with the maturity that he did, in terms of being able to time the run chase. It’s a pretty tricky thing do, so it was pretty good for a young fella.”

Glenavy elected to bat and was all out for 248 runs, opening batsman Matt Tangney contributing a handy 82 runs.

St Kevin’s pace bowler Anthony Docherty impressed with the ball, taking four wickets.

“He bowled really well – he’s come along for us in the last year.”

St Kevin’s was under pressure with a reasonable total to chase and hit 249 runs with four balls to spare in the final over.

Smith was proud the boys stayed composed and were able to get the job done at the Glenavy Cricket Ground.

“It’s probably more of a mental thing for the boys, because we were on an artificial and the boundaries were coming pretty quick.

“Anything over 200 can be pretty tricky mentally – they timed the chase really, really well.”

After five matches, St Kevin’s sits at the top of the table with Union. While the two sides are tied on points, St Kevin’s has a lower net run rate, pushing it into second place.

Waitaki Boys’ is third, Valley sits in fourth, and Oamaru, Glenavy, and Albion are fifth, six, and seventh respectively.

“We’re pretty happy with where were placed at the moment,” Smith said.

In other matches last weekend, Union had a mammoth 213-run win over Oamaru at King George Park.

Union batted first and posted 318 for five at the end of 50 overs, Scott Kitto notching up 125 runs for his side.

Oamaru struggled to find its rhythm and was all out for 105 as Union bowler Harpreet Singh took five wickets.

Albion beat Valley by eight wickets.

Valley batted first, finishing 211 for eight at the end of 50 overs, Jake Mathews adding 62 runs.

Albion opening batsman Ricky Whyte was not out on 84, helping his side to an 212 for two after 36 overs for a comfortable win.

The Borton Cup now takes a break for the holiday season, and the Dick Hunt twenty20 competition gets under way tonight.