It may not have been the prettiest of wins on Saturday, but Meadowbank United’s senior reserve side will take it.

Meadowbank secured a 4-2 South Canterbury football league victory over Thistle at the Oamaru Showgrounds with Kelvin Cunningham, Daniel Brokenshire, Dan Turbucz and Mitchell Greaney all finding the back of the net for the home side.

Meadowbank coach Karl Burke said while it was not a vintage performance, he was relieved to come away with a win against a Thistle side he said had had an “up and down” season.

“We had probably not one of our best games. Some of our plans were not working properly and we probably weren’t playing the game at the pace we wanted to when we started out .. we did well to hang in there and get away with a good result.

“We knew it would be a tough game and a changed team to what we played when we played them up there.”

On that occasion, Meadowbank won 5-1.

Saturday’s win, coupled with Timaru City’s 4-3 upset over Northern Hearts, means Meadowbank returns to the top of the table with 24 points, two clear of Hearts.

The Meadowbank women had a bye last week.

They make the trip north to face Temuka United on Sunday, while the senior reserves take on West End at the Oamaru Showgrounds on Saturday.