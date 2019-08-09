Heading into Saturday’s game at the top of the table, Meadowbank United only needed a win or draw to become second division league champion.

But it was trounced 7-3 by West End Mountainview Reserves in Timaru after trailing 3-2 at halftime.

“We just didn’t play very well to begin with and they scored just after halftime, which left us chasing the game,” coach Logan van Rooy said.

“Obviously we had to try and get a few back, so we were pushing people up a bit higher, which left us open at the back.”

The result meant United and West End were tied for points at the conclusion of the league’s season, but West End was crowned champion due to a superior goal difference.

“The boys were pretty disappointed. To lose on goal difference is not ideal, but to be tied for first on points in an 11-team competition is not bad.”

The season is not over, though.

Meadowbank United has drawn Meadowbank Masters in the South Canterbury Football Cup competition tomorrow at the Oamaru Showgrounds at 12.45pm.