Last weekend was a golden one for Waimate cyclist Holly Edmondston.

The former St Kevin’s College pupil nabbed two gold medals at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cambridge, winning the scratch race and the team pursuit.

Fellow Waimate cyclist Dylan Kennett also claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team pursuit.

Edmondston’s 4000m team pursuit time of 4min 10.7sec was a new national record, and just 0.05sec off the world record.

“It’s something that came out of nowhere. We weren’t expecting it all,” Edmondston said.

The team was more worried about beating the Australians, and only realised how fast their time was after the race, she said.

“For the first time in my life, on a bike, I kind of lost it a little.

“I was almost crying – and I never do that.

“I normally keep my emotions in .. but that time I was like that is a damn decent time, and I’m going to celebrate’.

“I was fist bumping the air and I think I even mouthed some pretty bad words.”

The following day, she backed it up with a victory in the scratch race.

“I wasn’t going into it expecting anything because I know how much of a gamble it can be to win those races.

“With about 10 laps to go an opportunity came up and I just went for it – and it worked.”

The scratch race is not an Olympic event, but the team is on course to be competitive at next year’s Olympics.

The next leg of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup is in Brisbane this weekend. Edmondston will then return home and have a break before building towards the world championships in February.

After that, she will learn whether she is heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

The key to her Olympic selection would be “consistency, don’t injure yourself and keep a sound mind”, she said.