Oamaru swimmers performed well both south and north at the weekend.

The majority (24 swimmers) of the Oamaru Swim Club raced at a Timaru meet while five headed to Dunedin to have a crack at the Otago winter championships.

In Timaru, the squad claimed 78 medals (46 gold, 21 silver and 11 bronze) and posted 75 personal bests.

Among the star performers were Corbin Fraser (boys 11-12), Deegan Croucher (girls 10 and under), Olli McDiarmid-Jones (boys 10 and under), Imogen Keeling (girls 11-12), Alice Petrie (girls 13-14).

Fraser achieved a rare clean sweep, claiming gold and personal bests in all eight of his events with 5sec improvements in the 100m medley and 200m freestyle.

Croucher dominated her grade by winning eight golds and a silver, and McDiarmid-Jones shone on the boys side with five golds and three silvers, setting eight personal bests from nine races with 8sec improvements in both the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke.

Keeling won five gold medals and had personal bests in all six of her races with a best jump of 5.46sec in the 200m freestyle, while Petrie dominated butterfly and medley events to match her with five golds.

Senior swimmer Tiana Mansfield (16) smashed her opponents in the backstroke events, winning gold over 50m, 100m and 200m; Iessha Mansfield (girls 13-14) won three gold medals in freestyle; and Lloyd Fellowes (three golds) and newcomer Levi Heffernan (two) shone in the boys 10 and under grade.

Micah Hayes (boys 15 and over) claimed a set of medals against older opposition, and Penny Keeling (girls 13-14) also won medals of every colour.

Samuel Petrie (one gold, five silvers), Mannix Fraser (gold and silver), Jorgia McDiarmid-Jones (two silvers and a bronze) and Kari Croucher (one silver and one bronze) were among the others who swam well.

Hayes, Keeling, Mannix Fraser, Alice Petrie and the Mansfield sisters, along with Tandia Gooch (17) and Charlie Gilbert (14), have all qualified for the next major national event, the New Zealand short course championships, in Auckland from October 3 to 7.

The best Oamaru swimmers at the Otago winter championships were Jessie Bayley (girls 11 and under) and Danny Gilbert (boys 12-13).

Bayley won three gold medals (50m breaststroke and both 100m and 200m medley) and added two silvers and a bronze, while Danny Gilbert won gold in the 400m freestyle and added a silver and bronze.