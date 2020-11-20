It might have taken nearly 30 years, but Bevan Smith got there in the end.

The Oamaru Cricket Club player was awarded his 50th cap for the club during last Saturday’s match against Albion.

Captain Robbie Breen was rapt to see Smith reach the milestone.

“It was good for him to finally get his cap. He first debuted in 1993, but among an OE and trips away, he finally got it done,” he said.

Smith, who owns Badger & Mackerel cafe, also sponsors the team and provides lunches for players.

To add to the occasion, Oamaru got its first win of the season on Saturday, beating Albion by 10 wickets.

Albion won the toss, elected to bat first, and was all out for 82 in 27 overs at Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park.

In reply, Oamaru’s opening partnership of Sarel Smit and Stephan Grobler posted 85 runs in 12 overs to take the match.

Grobler notched up 64 runs, knocking 14 fours, while Smit contributed a handy 11 runs.

It was a good day out for Grobler, whose bowling form returned, taking four wickets in seven overs.

“He monstered it, he had a lot of fun out there . . . he’s one of, if not the best, leg bowlers around town and it was good to see him having fun again.”

Lakshay Raj Siwach went well with the ball in hand too, taking five wickets in 10 overs and producing four maidens.

There were no monumental changes to produce the first win, but small tweaks at training and preparing better helped, Breen said.

“It’s good to be back on the horse. We fought a lot harder than what we had in weeks gone by.”

In other games, Waitaki Boys’ High School had a massive 101-run win over Glenavy.

Waitaki Boys’ opted to bat first and the opening partnership of Quinn and Hunter Wardle paid off, each scoring 44 and 42 runs respectively.

Quinn was also good with ball in hand, taking four wickets, as did Glenavy bowler Ross McCulloch.

Valley had a narrow one wicket win, over St Kevin’s College.

Electing to bowl first, Valley had St Kevin’s all out for 190, in 48 overs, thanks to Cameron Grubb’s four wickets and Hayden Tisdall’s three.

St Kevin’s Craig Smith was a stand out, making 49 runs and taking three wickets.

Tomorrow’s matches will see Glenavy play Union, Valley take on Oamaru, Waitaki Boys’ face Albion, while St Kevin’s has a bye.