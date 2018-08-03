The Meadowbank men’s first division team just cannot seem to get a break.

After a poor season in the league, Meadowbank hoped for a run in the South Canterbury Cup, but was knocked out after a 4-2 loss to Timaru Boys’ High School on Saturday.

As it has done regularly this season, the team started positively and took a 1-0 lead through Andy Lane after just six minutes.

However, that only seemed to spark the schoolboys into life, and they charged to a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Timaru Boys’ knocked in two more goals in the second half, and while Sullivan Martin pulled one back for Meadowbank, it was only a consolation.

Meadowbank coach Keith Roach was disappointed to be knocked out of the cup, lamenting his side’s porous defence.

“We paid the price for again not defending well,” Roach said.

“Their desire to win was better than ours throughout the whole game – they really wanted the game.”

Meadowbank also could have had more luck up front, he said.

“All season we’ve been creating chances, and if it came down to who could hit the post or crossbar the most, I think we’d be heading towards the top of the table,” Roach said.

Marty Bell stood out as Roach’s player of the day.

Meadowbank’s season is not yet over, as it now goes into the bowl competition.

It was also a disappointing weekend for the Meadowbank women, beaten 6-2 by West End on Sunday.

Caitlan Lee gave Meadowbank the lead from the penalty spot, but West End pushed to a 3-1 lead at the break.

Elizabeth Fountaine grabbed a second for Meadowbank in the second half, but West End found three more openings to take control of the game.