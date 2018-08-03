Mixed fortunes for schools

St Kevin’s College is flying but Waitaki Boys’ High School is stumbling over the closing stretch of the schoolboy rugby season.

A 58-22 win over Taieri College in the Otago premier schools competition game in Mosgiel on Saturday was a fourth straight victory for St Kevin’s.

The Oamaru school trailed Taieri 22-14 at halftime but completely dominated the second half.

Prop Tupou Fifita was in rampaging form and flanker Eli Winders showed his workrate and leadership, and both were rewarded with two tries.

Hooker Scott Ruddle did his best impression of Sean Fitzpatrick and floated out on the wing to bag his own brace, while Saluna Palaa provided a spark in his second game at First XV level.

St Kevin’s heads to Balclutha this weekend to play South Otago High School in a Championship semifinal.

Across Oamaru, Waitaki Boys’ has earned an unwanted break after failing to make the Premiership semifinals.

Waitaki slumped to a 33-22 loss to Dunstan High School in Alexandra on Saturday, conceding two tries in the final four minutes.

It is an unfortunate fall from grace for Waitaki, which was top of the table for large parts of the season but finished with four straight losses, including the Blood Match.

Coach Wayne Kinzett said the school’s depth was tested by a number of injuries.

Tevita Katoa is out with concussion, Jake Davies picked up a knock at the weekend, and Oli Kinzett is still recovering from a frightening head knock suffered in the win over Mt Aspiring College in Wanaka.

On top of all that, physical No 8 Sione Kaufusi has left school and headed to Auckland.

Waitaki still has two big games to come.

It will play a Dunedin school in a Highlanders knockout game on August 18, and has the Timaru Boys’ High School interschool on August 29.