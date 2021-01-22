Organisers of an indoor football league are putting the call out for more competitors.

Team numbers for the Indoor Football Waitaki League, at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, have dropped from 16 to six in the past season, and recreation centre manager Di Talanoa wants to encourage more people to lace up their boots and get involved.

The rec centre took over running the competition last year, and it was possible people thought the format had changed which resulted the reduced numbers, Talanoa said.

However, it was the same “great” competition, for serious and social footballers, to get involved in.

“It’s great fun, suitable for all levels, [it’s] only half an hour of your time – anyone can play it,” Talanoa said.

The five-a-side competition was split into men’s and mixed grades and ran in two separate 10-week seasons – one starting in September, and the other in January.

Competition co-ordinator Eugen Dupu said Covid-19 affected last year’s summer season, the final three weeks of competition cancelled in March as a result.

It had made people more relaxed about getting involved for the next season, Dupu said.

The competition had always been incredibly popular, with businesses, farms, schools and the Waitaki District Council putting teams together.

“It’s a social competition, but there’s good competition flavour to it, especially in the men’s grade – fighting for the first spot is a reality,” he said.

The 23-year-old competition brought together many ethnicities throughout the Waitaki district and created a great atmosphere.

“It’s an indoor football family – everyone knows everyone.”

The competition will begin on Monday. Referees are provided.