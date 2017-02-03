The king does it again.

Francois Mostert ensured Valley would retain the Dick Hunt Trophy with a sparkling all-round display in the final against Albion at Weston on Saturday.

The South African star led the way with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 as Valley was dismissed for 125, then showed his class with the ball, taking six wickets for a measly five runs as Albion folded for 105.

Valley found it difficult to create meaningful partnerships under a glorious blue sky, though Lachie McKenzie and Mark Newton added 27 for the second wicket, and Mostert found a handy ally in youngster Harry Dennison to add an invaluable 24 for the 10th wicket.

Mostert’s was a patient innings. He faced 87 balls, hung around for 103 minutes and hit just four boundaries.

Valley needed regular wickets if it was to have a chance of defending its moderate total, and Mostert duly obliged.

Conceding just three runs off the bat, he included five maidens in his 8.2 overs.

Jonty Naylor (43 off 60 balls, including eight fours) and Jeremy Smith (26 off 33 balls, including four fours and one six) did their best to carry Albion to victory, but Mostert and his crew had the last laugh.

Valley made it a club double with victory over Oamaru in the second grade final.

Roly Senior (58) and Tim Petrie (37) led Valley to an imposing 210 for six, and both Ben Mavor and Jonty Matthews took three wickets as Oamaru was rolled for 122.