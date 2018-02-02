Valley’s cricketers are the kings of summer again.

Inspired by (who else?) Francois Mostert, Valley got its hands on the Dick Hunt Trophy on Saturday for a third straight season.

The Weston club has not found success in the premier competition, the Borton Cup, as simple but it certainly seems to have the right recipe for the holiday campaign.

Valley rattled up 203 after winning the toss and batting at Weston then dismissed Union for 175 in the 46th over.

North Otago star Mostert led the way with a smart, unbeaten 77.

He and the highly promising Rhys Petrie (25) added 64 for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a competitive score.

Valley, though, wondered if it should have posted a much higher total – it lost its last seven wickets for 60 runs, and left seven overs on the pitch.

Matt Lilley bowled well for Union, claiming four for 42 off eight overs, and Hayden Creedy chipped in three for 27 off 6.5.

Union made a cracking start through a grizzled veteran and a fresh face.

Duncan Drew maintained his good little run with a classy 51, but he was relatively outshone by Waitaki Boys’ High School rookie Mason James, who returned from Otago under-17 duties to belt 64.

The Drew-James partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket set the tone for what appeared to be Union’s march to victory.

Instead, that man Mostert came back into play.

The fast bowler had the miserly figures of none for nine off seven overs in his first spell, and returned to the crease to tear Union to shreds.

In the blink of an eye, Mostert had five for 12 off nine, Union’s last seven wickets went for a combined four runs, and the game was over.

The Borton Cup resumes this weekend.

Before that, the four non-school clubs are playing the first of two consecutive rounds of Friday-night twenty20 cricket.

Valley, Albion, Union and Oamaru will gather at Centennial Park for 5.30pm games. A random draw will determine tonight’s fixtures, the winners of which will meet in a final next week.