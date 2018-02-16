Mother, son shine on biking and multisport stages

It was a big weekend for North Otago’s talented mother-and-son cycling-multisport combination.

Both Adair Craik and Tim Rush posted excellent results at major sporting events.

In Dunedin, Rush’s decision to move from road cycling to mountain biking paid huge dividends when he placed sixth at the star-studded Oceania mountain biking championships.

The region’s premier event featured elite cross-country and downhill mountain bikers tackling the Signal Hill course.

The track was rated one of the most technical courses offered at an international level with steep climbs and descents.

Rush, a former New Zealand club road cycling champion and a regular on the Tour of Southland, competed in the cross-country section.

The family’s good weekend continued at Kinloch, on the shores of Lake Taupo, when Rush’s mother performed well at the New Zealand sprint triathlon championships.

Rush finished fifth in her age group. The result was especially significant as the event was a qualifying race for the world championships on the Gold Coast in September.

The top 12 finishers in each age group are eligible to compete at the world championships.