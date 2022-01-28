Oamaru Multisport Club’s popular triathlon, duathlon and fun run series is set to return next week.

Organiser Adair Craik said the series, which runs for three weeks starting February 2, was a great opportunity for people to work towards the club’s main event — the Oamaru Triathlon and South Island Secondary School (SISS) Triathlon and Duathlon Championships on March 6.

Craik said the Wednesday night events could still go ahead, despite New Zealand being moved to the Red traffic light setting, but vaccine passes were required, and she hoped the Oamaru Triathlon and SISS Triathlon and Duathlon Championships could still go ahead.

Some athletes used the Wednesday night series to train for other multisport events and ultramarathons, and many children prepared for the Weetbix Tryathlon.

The duathlons and triathlons had the option of a short course — 2km run, 4km bike and 700m run — or long course — 2km run, 12km bike and 2km run. The triathlon added a 300m swim for adults and a 100m swim for children.

‘‘It is good practice for people to get in there and get used to swimming in the sea, the sea is so different to lake water or the pool,’’ Craik said.

All three events catered for all ages and abilities while having fun. The last series before the Christmas break attracted a wide variety of people, and this series would be no different.

‘‘They loved it and the smiles on their faces was just amazing.’’

She hoped people had been keeping up their exercise during the holiday break, but people of all fitness levels were welcome at the events, she said.

‘‘It doesn’t matter how fit or unfit you are, just come and be part of it, do it at your pace.

‘‘We don’t care how long it takes people we just want people to get out there and have a crack.’’

The Oamaru Multisport Club events take place on February 2, 9 and 16. Register on the day at the Oamaru Harbour playground, at 5.30pm, or online at sporty.co.nz/oamarumultisportclub.