Multisport success for pupils, Oamaru series proves popular

Multisport is taking off in Oamaru – at all levels.

Pupils from the Waitaki district had a successful outing at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Triathlon in Wanaka at the weekend and, closer to home, competitors of all ages have been pushing themselves at the Oamaru Multisport Club’s triathlon, duathlon and fun run series at the Oamaru Harbour.

The series consists of three races before Christmas, and three more in February.

“It is just a sport you just want people to participate in,” series organiser and multisport athlete Adair Craik said.

“There are the elite [athletes] of course, but there are a lot more people who are just keen to have that personal achievement.”

Over the course of the series this year, 120 people had taken part at some stage, Craik said.

“People just come when they can and when the weather suits.

“We just take what we have here for granted. I think the whole ambience of the harbour is so gorgeous.”

Multisport appealed because of the variety, Craik said.

“It’s a sport you just fit in around other things.

“If you are tired in one area, if your legs are sore, you can go swimming.

“It’s a very welcoming sport.”

About 50 Waitaki pupils took part in the New Zealand Secondary School Triathlon on Sunday, and the majority of them would have taken part in the summer series at one point, Craik said.

Waitaki Girls’ High School’s triathlon team of Alice Petrie (600m swim), Brylee Milmine (15km bike) and Lily Rawson (4km run) were the under-19 secondary schools champions, finishing in a time of 1hr 2sec.

All three girls are aged 16 and will race in the same grade next year.

Waitaki Boys’ High School picked up a bronze in the under-16 boys category. The team of Samuel Petrie (300m swim), Sam Edmondston (10km bike) and Ben O’Sullivan (3km run) finished the race in a time of 41min 17sec.

All three boys are aged 14, so can also return to the same grade.

On Waitangi Day, the boys team also celebrated success at the Aramoana Multisport event.

Oamaru will host the South Island Secondary Schools Triathlon on March 1.