It was lycra galore at the Oamaru Harbour on Sunday for the 33rd annual Oamaru triathlon.

A large field of nearly 200 competitors swam, biked and ran around the harbour on a spectacular sunny day. The athletes loved it and so did the spectators, many vowing to move to Oamaru.

Kurow’s Benedict Yanzick won the open men’s triathlon in 1hr 5min 50sec, following his recent Challenge Wanaka age-group win.

St Kevin’s College teacher Andrew Collins won the veteran men’s triathlon ahead of Rob McClure (Oamaru).

Dunedin’s Alice Coombs won the open women’s triathlon and Fairlie’s Kate Prosser the veteran women’s.

In the mixed team triathlon, the Postman Plod duo of Kevin and Nicky Kirkman (Oamaru) were first, bettering their Challenge Wanaka bronze. Oamaru’s Ol’Lass Plus 2 Young Guns won the open team triathlon.

Caroline Reid, a new arrival in Oamaru, won the open women’s duathlon with Oamaru’s Sarah Coutts second.

Evergreen Michael Sandri won the veteran section ahead of former Oamaru man Geoff Robinson.

The concurrent South Island secondary schools championships involved 36 schools from Blenheim to Invercargill.

In the senior boys (under-19) triathlon, Gregor Findlay (Mt Aspiring College) was first, ahead of George Parker (Waitaki Boys’ High School).

Amelia Perrson (St Margaret’s College) won the senior girls race.

The intermediate boys (under-17) triathlon race was won by Wakatipu College’s Reuben Thompson, and Brea Roderick (Mt Hutt College) was the girls champion.

Waitaki Boys’ No 1 won the intermediate boys triathlon teams section while Waitaki Girls’ was second.

Mt Aspiring College’s Leo Staufenberg won the junior boys (under-14) triathlon. Pixie Cockerill (Christchurch Girls’) was first in the junior girls.

The St Kevin’s junior A team won its section.

Waitaki Boys’ wrap: Intermediate boys triathlon team – Micah Hayes, Tas Selfe, Blain Hamilton 1; senior boys triathlon – George Parker 2; senior boys duathlon – Tyler Cunningham 1; intermediate boys duathlon – Kaleb Hayes 2.

St Kevin’s College wrap: Junior girls triathlon team – River Cunningham, Olive-Coco Verkerk and Penny Keeling 1; senior girls duathlon – Laura Preston 3; intermediate boys duathlon – Max Yanzick 1; senior boys duathlon – Finn Sillibourne 2, Joel Pickles 3; intermediate girls duathlon – Alexandra Gibbons 3.

Waitaki Girls’ wrap: Intermediate girls triathlon team – Int Tri Girls 2; junior girls triathlon team – Jnr Girls Tri 3; junior girls duathlon – TJ Arlidge 2; intermediate girls’ duathlon team – Int Duath Girls 3.

Intermediate girls duathlon – Giana Thomas (East Otago High School) 1; junior boys duathlon – Hamish Coutts (Oamaru Intermediate School) 3; junior boys duathlon team – Team 123 OIS (Oamaru Intermediate School) 1; junior mixed triathlon team – The Youngsters (Papakaio School) 1.