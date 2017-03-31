Two more talented young North Otago cricketers have been recognised in a New Zealand-wide rewards programme.

Waitaki Girls’ High School all-rounder Phoebe Dundass and Waitaki Boys’ High School bowler Scott Kitto take the number of North Otago recipients of the ANZ “Dream Delivery” award to four.

They join St Kevin’s College pupils Jack Cameron and Lachlan Brookes.

Dundass (14), an avid cricketer since she was 6, plays for her school team and is following in the footsteps of her father, who played the sport when he was younger.

Dundass is chasing her dream to one day become a White Fern and take over the mantle of captain like her favourite player, Suzie Bates.

She applied for help from ANZ to secure some new gear and was surprised by a visit from representatives of the bank last week.

Kitto (16) is a passionate young player and a committed team member of the Waitaki Boys’ First XI.

He also had the huge thrill this summer of making his senior debut for North Otago at the end of the Hawke Cup campaign.

Kitto was surprised with a backyard cricket set and a new bat and ball.