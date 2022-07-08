No matter where Dale MacLeod goes, he always comes back to Kurow. Kayla Hodge catches up with the rugby coach about his whirlwind year with Tonga, Moana Pasifika and the Southland Stags.

Dale MacLeod has learnt a lot about himself over the past nine months.

After finishing up the Southland Stags campaign last year, MacLeod moved straight into Moana Pasifika duties as the defence coach for the Super Rugby Pacific team’s inaugural season.

It was a big step for the Pacific Islands, giving more players the opportunity to play at a higher level. It also offered opportunities for coaches, with MacLeod then getting the call up to be Tonga’s defence coach, after head coach Toutai Kefu spent a week with Moana Pasifika in Queensland.

‘‘Maybe he was sussing me out, I don’t know, but then he rang me and asked if I’d be keen to be involved. I jumped at the chance,’’ MacLeod said.

Tonga is playing in the Pacific Nations Cup, in Fiji, at present and MacLeod was relishing the experience.

Across all the Pacific Nations Cup teams, MacLeod had worked or played with most coaches, including Fiji coach Vern Cotter, who he played rugby with in Kurow.

‘‘It’s funny how it all pans out. I suppose that’s why you coach, that’s why you play — the camaraderie and the people you meet along the way, and then it’s funny how you all end up intertwined, threads cross all over the place. It’s quite cool.’’

Moana Pasifika was designed to provide a pathway to higher international honours, and MacLeod was rapt so many of his players were now suiting up for both Tonga and Samoa.

The Pacific Islands were full of talent and many were playing to financially support their families.

‘‘They’re all very, very talented individuals, they’re special people, how they care for each other, how important family is,’’ he said.

‘‘We can learn a lot from them around that. I’ve learnt a lot about myself but also a lot about what’s probably important in life — it’s pretty cool to be part of.’’

MacLeod knew Moana Pasifika head coach Aaron Mauger through their Canterbury connections. Mauger was also the Highlanders coach when MacLeod was with the Highlanders Bravehearts.

MacLeod was asked to apply for the Moana Pasifika role, and after being interviewed by Sir Brian Williams and Sir Michael Jones, he was offered the job.

‘‘Mate, I was blown away, honestly, to get the job and then just really loved every minute of it. You always learn as a coach and this was no different.’’

It had been a tough opening campaign for the team, dealing with two bouts of Covid-19, being stuck in Queenstown for six weeks and the flu ripping through the team — but he loved every minute of it.

‘‘I’m just really grateful to Aaron Mauger for giving me the opportunity. He believed in me. Who knows where it could go to, but it’s been a pretty special sort of nine months.’’

His latest roles were both in defence — the same job that brought him to the Southland Stags in 2018. Previously, he had worked as Northland’s attack coach but his break had come defensively.

‘‘To be good at defence you have to really understand attack and vice versa. I just enjoyed the mindset of a good defensive person and I really enjoy that toughness part of it.’’

Since taking over as head coach of the Stags in 2020, the Southland side had found good form. It had been challenging with Covid-19 and limited money, but he counted himself lucky to have a good team around him.

‘‘It’s taken a lot of work, not just by me, but by the whole organisation.’’

His Super Rugby position allowed Southland assistant coach James Wilson to take MacLeod’s position during the club season and be employed full time.

‘‘They’re just trucking along really well and, to be honest, they probably wouldn’t miss me if I didn’t come back,’’ he joked.

‘‘I’ll probably be back for one more season and then we’ll see where it goes.’’

It had been full on doing back-to-back campaigns for three different teams and he admitted he would struggle to continue doing it.

‘‘Like everyone, you need to have your space away and enjoy your relaxation.’’

Growing up in Kurow, MacLeod played first five — ‘‘first fives basically think they’re coaches’’ — and when he finished playing, coaching was a natural progression.

‘‘It’s just something that I’ve always loved and when I was growing up in Kurow, I was a very passionate rugby player. My old boss used to give me a hard time about always wanting to shoot off early and go and do some kicking practice.

‘‘In Kurow you didn’t have much else to do, really. Go fishing or boating or play rugby in the winter. It was just part of the DNA, really, I suppose.’’

After moving to Christchurch he coached his children’s teams, and when the Christchurch earthquakes hit, it ‘‘wrecked’’ his two businesses. Then, Sydenham Rugby Club offered him a position as director of rugby.

‘‘It was sort of one disaster creates an opportunity.

‘‘The earthquakes were a bit of a tough thing to go through when you lose businesses . . . but I was always coaching before that . .. from then on it’s been a pretty cool ride.’’

Kurow still holds a special place in his heart. His mother, Margaret, still lives in the Waitaki Valley town and he spends every Christmas there and visits regularly.

He was part of the 1982 Citizens Shield-winning Kurow team and was proud to see the team break the drought last year — he tried make the final but was tied up with the Stags.

‘‘When you look at it, they’ve got some key personalities, they’ve got some quality talent that have turned up there.

‘‘It was pretty cool to see that, and great to see them back in the final this year.’’