Emily Hargreaves’ summer holiday plans have just been ruined in the best way possible.

The Waimate High School pupil will swap camping at the Waitaki lakes for a high-intensity training programme, after she was named in the Mainland National Netball League summer squad.

Emily (17) was one of 32 players named in the squad, which will then be cut to the Mainland Beko squad in February.

The Beko squad was the main feeder into the Mainland Tactix side, and being named in the summer squad was “quite surreal”.

“I was at Friday touch and my parents rang me, and I thought ‘Oh my god, I need to tell my coach’ … I ran over and told her, and we started crying and then she gave me a big hug,” she said.

The goal attack and shoot went through two days of gruelling trials to make the squad, and would have a training programme created for her to complete over the summer.

“It will be a lot of work – lots of fitness stuff.”

Making the squad was a goal her coach Kellie Tagiaia set for her at the start of the season, but she was still hesitant about trialling.

“I’m someone that lacks a bit of self confidence, I don’t really back myself enough … I thought I’d go give it a crack, go for the experience – nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

Emily was rapt Tagiaia believed in her talent, and had pushed her to her full potential.

“She’s not only our coach, she’s a teacher here – she’s always there for you out of netball, too.”

After playing rugby most of her life, Emily only took up netball in year 7 when she felt she needed a change.

Her friends encouraged her to play and she had enjoyed it ever since.

“It’s fun, height’s been a bit of a factor and I like that you’re working with someone else to get the ball through the hoop.”

She would continue to work hard and intended to take her netball dream as far as she could.