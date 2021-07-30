North Otago’s up and coming rugby stars have benefited from a new rugby camp.

Waitaki Boys’ High School director of boarding Scott Mayhew has launched the Don House rugby camp, the inaugural event attended by 30 players from Palmerston to Kurow last week.

Mayhew moved back to Oamaru, from Rotorua, at the start of last term, and knew the region was rich in rugby resources.

North Otago coach Jason Forrest was closely associated with Don House, and after speaking to Waitaki Boys’ rector Darryl Paterson, Mayhew put together the camp for year seven and eight pupils.

He was rapt to have a good turnout for the two-day event and said it could only grow from here.

“It’s completely new – we threw it out to the community and they’ve jumped on board,” Mayhew said.

The players were taken through fitness testing, basic rugby drills and position coaching sessions with Forrest, North Otago assistant coach Shane Carter and coaching staff Josh Phipps and Levi Atiga.

They then attended the North Otago Heartland team training, with video analysis, where they took notes to learn from the “experts”.

It was a great opportunity for the young athletes to be in that environment, he said.

There were also sessions on nutrition, anaerobic and aerobic conditions and sports psychology, including goal setting and motivation.

All players loved the experience and it ran incredibly well, he said.

Next year, Mayhew hoped the camp could grow even bigger and attract some of the region’s talented female rugby players to join.