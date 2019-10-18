North Otago Cricket’s new development officer is trading in the keyboard for the cricket bat.

Angus Philpott, who is originally from Oxford, North Canterbury, started in his new role last week after moving to Oamaru from Hawke’s Bay, where he was working as an export sales manager.

It is the 24-year-old’s first role as a cricket development officer – and a “completely different change of pace”.

“I spent six years studying and working in computer-based [work environments].

“This is more my passion – more relaxed and outside.”

Philpott, a left-arm offspin bowler who also bats “a bit”, played junior representative cricket for Canterbury Country before studying agribusiness at Lincoln University.

“When I left school, I put university first for a couple of years.”

In Hawke’s Bay, Philpott played for Napier Technical Old Boys, which has won the National Cricket Club Championships in Auckland for the past two seasons.

The team’s player-coach was former Black Cap Jesse Ryder.

“That was cool. He scored a lot of runs – he made everything look so easy, he was just so co-ordinated.”

As well as the development role, he will coach the Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI and play for the side for the Borton Cup competition.

“It’s quite a young team, but lots of talented players.

“I want to do a good job coaching the team and make sure they continue to develop.”

The Waitaki Boys’ side is building towards a tour of Australia in January.