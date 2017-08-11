Valley coach Mike Mavor had no complaints after watching his side come close but fall just short of its first Citizens Shield since 2009.

“I thought our boys gave everything we asked of them. They were outstanding, really,” Mavor said after the final.

“Old Boys have got an awful lot of talent and I thought we contained them really well.

“Big games come down to small moments, and that was possibly the difference. We had our opportunities and we just weren’t quite there.”

Valley can look back on a very good season in which it was the only team, in round robin play, to beat Old Boys.

The Weston-based club hosted and won a semifinal, and reaching the final a year after missing the playoffs altogether represented a mighty effort.

“I’m extremely proud,” Mavor said.

“They’re a great bunch of lads and they’ve worked hard to get to this point.

“At the end of the day, Old Boys have had a hell of a good season and they’ve probably been the best team overall. But today showed we can compete with that sort of team.

“If we can keep most of these guys together, we can improve.”

Kurow claimed the Burns Shield with a 21-5 win over Valley in the president’s grade final.

It was 0-0 at halftime after a rugged first half, before Kurow rattled on three tries in 10 minutes in the second spell to take command.