Tyler Barlow has a need for speed – speedway, that is.

The Oamaru 10-year-old even travels three hours to Christchurch regularly to fuel his speedway addiction, thanks to a little help from his father Gerald.

And it appears to have paid off.

The young driver is making waves in the racing scene, placing fourth at the Circle Track Racing Association South Island Championships.

The quarter midget driver made some incredible times, starting one race in 17th place and finishing in fifth place out of 18.

His fourth-place finish in December at Ashburton Speedway – ”the best track around” – was the highlight of his career so far, and Tyler said the result was a great feeling.

It was the young driver’s second season in the pit and he was showing no signs of slowing down.

Tyler took up go-karting at age 6, and switched to speedway when he was 8.

In his first season in Auckland, he was named quarter midget rookie of the year, and he has since won a dedication award.

His family moved from Auckland to Oamaru last August, and he now races out of Ruapuna Speedway, and also competes in Ellesmere and Ashburton.

The season from September to April was full on, and he said he looked forward to competing in a five-round series that included Nelson and West Coast this coming season.

They would help as he looked to repeat his success, or go one better, at the South Island Championships this season.

Either way, the speedway track was Tyler’s favourite place to be.

“It’s loud, there’s good racing … and I get to see all my speedway friends.”