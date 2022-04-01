North Otago Netball development role ‘right up my alley’

Alex Iro is passionate about helping people on their netball journeys.

So becoming North Otago Netball’s new development officer has been the perfect fit.

The 22-year-old, who is based in Dunedin, was appointed in the part-time role last week and was ‘‘really excited’’ about the opportunity to work in Oamaru.

‘‘Working in development in netball is right up my alley’’ Iro said.

‘‘This development space is really cool because everyone’s on their own kind of netball journey, developing at different times.’’

Through her job, Iro will be taking netball seasons at North Otago schools, and hosting development camps for different age-groups at the weekends.

‘‘This is a really cool opportunity for me because I can help those athletes who want to take it to the next level, but I’m also there just to encourage people to get involved, and have fun.’’

Iro has an impressive netball resume herself.

Growing up in Auckland, Iro played netball right through her school years, working at the Auckland Netball Centre for holiday programmes, and helping with netball coaching.

Four years ago, she moved to Dunedin to study towards a bachelor of physical education at the University of Otago, which she finished last year.

She played Dunedin club netball for Physed, and was selected in the Netball South emerging talent squad this year, working alongside North Otago Netball’s Abbey McKenzie, who is an assistant coach for the Southern Blast.

‘‘That’s been like such a cool opportunity playing at a higher level. It’s just really cool to be able to get that coaching,’’ Iro said.

She also played for the Cook Islands under-21 and national team, winning the Pacific Cup, in Samoa, about two years ago.

Iro had been overwhelmed by the messages of support from the North Otago community and was grateful for the opportunity.