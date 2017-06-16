North Otago team soars to win over air force tourists

Assistant coach Jason Forrest says North Otago got plenty out of Sunday’s game against a touring air force team despite the lopsided scoreline.

A North Otago Selection team thumped the Brize Norton tourists 88-0, scoring 14 tries to none.

“It is hard, in a way, but we still got a whole heap out of that game,” Forrest said.

“The positives were guys taking big gaps when they were there, but especially our support play. We always had four or five guys chasing the man who had hit the hole.

“Our scrum and lineout were pretty good, and most of our combinations worked well.”

Maheno fullback Ed O’Keefe, Kurow utility back Johnny Masters and Old Boys player-coach Lemi Masoe each scored two tries for the North Otago side.

Valley first five Dan Lewis scored a try and kicked five conversions, while in-form club forwards Petelo Pouhila, Junior Fakatoufifita and Timoci Bulitavu all took their opportunity to press for higher honours.

It has been a useful couple of weeks for the North Otago selectors, who got to assess the form of Heartland Championship candidates in both the Town-Country clash and the game against the English tourists.

Forrest said an Old Golds training squad would keep gathering on Wednesday nights during the rest of the club season before he and coach Nigel Walsh confirmed their Heartland squad.

Another week, another draw for the North Otago women’s rugby team.

A week after its 15-15 stalemate with Otago University, North Otago again came close to a famous victory before drawing 34-34 with Pirates in Dunedin on Saturday.

North Otago led with five minutes to play in bitterly cold conditions before Pirates stole a share of the points.

Flanker Morgan Henderson and second five Lucy Crabbe each scored two tries for North Otago. Patsy Ford and Catarina Antunes also crossed the line, and Cheyenne Cunningham added two conversions.

Waitaki Boys’ High School scored 14 tries in a 90-0 romp over struggling Kavanagh College in the Otago premier schools game at Milner Park on Saturday.

The star of the show was Ikenasio Taefu, making his first start at halfback, who showed his electric pace and sidestep to bank four tries.

Winger Jacob Tuisani and centre Sione Alofi each scored two tries, while nuggety halfback Thomas Hutton came off the bench in the unfamiliar position of wing and grabbed two late tries.

St Kevin’s College came agonisingly close to an important win over Mt Aspiring College, but lost 34-28.

Frem Bootsan was dynamic on both sides of the ball for St Kevin’s, while Esafe Tokai was destructive in the physical exchanges and Ben McCarthy showed his talents at first five.

Waitaki, which was beaten 38-6 by Southland Boys’ High School in an interschool on Tuesday, is off to Wanaka to play Mt Aspiring this weekend, while St Kevin’s is at home to the Otago Boys’ High School Second XV.