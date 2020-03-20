Nicky Wallace and Robin Jamieson were crowned North Otago tennis champions over the weekend.

It had been seven years since Wallace last won the women’s singles title, but the 27-year-old produced dominant performances to win all three North Otago Closed events she entered this year, also claiming women’s and mixed doubles titles.

Wallace won the singles title in a round robin, beating Belinda Hirst (6-3 6-7 6-2), Jordyn Phillips (6-3 6-3) and Rebecca Ryan (6-0 6-1). She backed that up by winning the women’s doubles title with Phillips, beating Hirst and Ryan (3-6 6-3 10-4) and then partnered with Glen Claridge to win mixed doubles, beating Thomas Pickles and Mackenzie Phillips 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday’s final.

Ten players contested the men’s singles title on Saturday.

Top seeded Jamieson saw off Pete Cartwright (6-2 6-3) and Josh Dalziel (6-2 6-3) before meeting second seed Claridge in the final, which he won 6-4, 6-2.

Brothers Josh and Nick Dalziel joined forces to win the men’s doubles title. They beat Claridge and Mel Lesquillier 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

North Otago Tennis president Josh Dalziel said it was a “really good weekend” of tennis.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and there were some really tight games out there,” he said.