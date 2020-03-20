SHARE
Robin Jamieson plays a shot in Saturday's final against Glen Claridge. PHOTOS: REBECCA RYAN

Nicky Wallace and Robin Jamieson were crowned North Otago tennis champions over the weekend.

It had been seven years since Wallace last won the women’s singles title, but the 27-year-old produced dominant performances to win all three North Otago Closed events she entered this year, also claiming women’s and mixed doubles titles.

Nicky Wallace

Wallace won the singles title in a round robin, beating Belinda Hirst (6-3 6-7 6-2), Jordyn Phillips (6-3 6-3) and Rebecca Ryan (6-0 6-1). She backed that up by winning the women’s doubles title with Phillips, beating Hirst and Ryan (3-6 6-3 10-4) and then partnered with Glen Claridge to win mixed doubles, beating Thomas Pickles and Mackenzie Phillips 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday’s final.

Ten players contested the men’s singles title on Saturday.

Top seeded Jamieson saw off Pete Cartwright (6-2 6-3) and Josh Dalziel (6-2 6-3) before meeting second seed Claridge in the final, which he won 6-4, 6-2.

Brothers Josh and Nick Dalziel joined forces to win the men’s doubles title. They beat Claridge and Mel Lesquillier 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

North Otago Tennis president Josh Dalziel said it was a “really good weekend” of tennis.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves and there were some really tight games out there,” he said.

