For the first time, a Legends pro-am golf tournament will soon be swinging its way to the North Otago Golf Course.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, with around 40 professional golfers and 100 amateur golfers competing.

Previously, the pro-am was held annually at the Tokarahi golf course, at Livingstone. However, following decisions made by Tokarahi course officials, that venue was officially cancelled.

David McKenzie, board member of the North Otago Golf Club, said the cancellation by Tokarahi had prompted his club to offer an alternative venue for the pro-am.

“We didn’t want it to leave the Waitaki area,” Mr McKenzie said.

North Otago is the last of six venues in the Legends tour across the South Island.

The Legends series will begin on February 11 at Hanmer Springs and its final leg is the North Otago one.

Preparations for the pro-am at the North Otago club began in September, shortly after it became known Tokarahi was not available.

Mr McKenzie said competitions on the day would include longest drive and sponsored holes.

“It’s just a good day,” he said.

New Zealand PGA national events manager Geoff Smart said such tournaments were scattered throughout New Zealand and were part of a booming Legends circuit in Australia and New Zealand.

Mr McKenzie said he was excited North Otago would be hosting the event.

“It’s the first time for the North Otago golf course.”

The pro-am had a large number of local sponsors supporting the event.

Mr McKenzie had not yet heard who would be turning up to play, although he was pretty sure familiar faces would be seen at the course.

Prizes up for grabs included cash prizes for professional players and sponsor-donated prizes for amateur players.