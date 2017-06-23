Catarina Antunes and Cheyenne Cunningham proved an irresistible double act for the North Otago women’s club team on Saturday.

North Otago scored 17 tries to thump Dunedin club Alhambra-Union 103-0 at Centennial Park.

Antunes, the Portuguese winger, helped herself to six tries, and fullback Cunningham scored two tries to go with her nine conversions.

Morgan Henderson also grabbed a brace of tries, the others going to Patsy Ford, Ofa Dutack, Morgan Walker, Sarah Crabbe, Merrit Blair, Nia Sanft and Ajay Cropley.

The premier women’s club competition now has a three-week break.

North Otago plays Otago University and Southern when the season resumes before going into the semifinals.

Waitaki Boys’ High School retained the Trust Bank Cup with a 20-5 win over Mt Aspiring College in Wanaka on Saturday.

Waitaki inherited the trophy, formerly known as the South Island Supremacy Cup, earlier in the week in rather fortuitous circumstances.

The trophy was held by the Southland Boys’ High School First XV, which no longer plays in a regular schools competition. The organising committee decreed the trophy should go back into such a competition, and that Southland Boys’ should pass it on to its next school opponent – that turned out to be Waitaki Boys’, in the traditional interschool.

Waitaki raced to a 20-0 lead at halftime in Wanaka, but struggled to play its own game in the second half and could not score another point against a plucky Mt Aspiring side.

No 8 Sione Kaufusi carried the ball strongly for Waitaki, and Daniel Halaholo had some nice touches in the backline.

In Oamaru, St Kevin’s College put up a brave fight against the bigger Otago Boys’ High School Second XV.

St Kevin’s trailed just 17-10 with 20 minutes to play before slumping to a 57-17 loss.

Ben McCarthy was classy as always for St Kevin’s, while Tupou Fifita shone in the forward pack and Frem Bootsan starred out wide.

Waitaki, likely to move into the top-six section in fifth place, heads to Dunedin to play Otago Boys’ this weekend.

St Kevin’s, bound for the bottom four playoffs, is off to Alexandra to play Dunstan High School.