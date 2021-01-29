Molly Loe is continuing to smash it out of the park.

The Otago Sparks bowler was named in the inaugural New Zealand Under-19 women’s cricket side last week, to compete against a New Zealand police women’s XI and the New Zealand provincial women’s XI in the coming months.

The matches would provide the team with experience before the Under-19 Women’s World Cup, which was postponed due to Covid-19.

Molly (17), who started playing cricket at Weston School, was shocked to be named in the 18-member squad.

“I was pretty stoked.

“I didn’t really do as well as I wanted to at the [national] under-19 tournament so I thought that I may not have made it, but when I found out, I was pretty excited,” she said.

“It’ll be cool playing with the people I usually play against at normal tournaments and just having a pretty high skill level within in the team will be pretty cool to play with.”

The pace bowler was rapt to be guided by, and be able to learn more from, New Zealand coach Kari Carswell.

She worked with Carswell at a Lincoln camp after last year’s lockdown, and believed it helped her gain a broader perspective of her game.

“Just having different views on how you play, and the skills, and building on that with new coaches – I would say [it] definitely helped me.”

It had been a big couple of years for the Weston athlete.

She won the national girls secondary school cricket title with St Hilda’s Collegiate, played for the Otago and North Otago under-19 sides, and debuted for the Otago Sparks at 15 years old.

She had been in the Sparks squad for some years and getting a call up for the twenty20 matches this season was incredible.

Working alongside White Ferns wicketkeeper Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen was “eye-opening” and offered her guidance, she said.

“Everything to do with the game I’ve improved in.

“Having lots of girls there who have got a higher skill set, and a lot of knowledge of the game probably helped and this year we’ve got a new coach, Craig Cumming, who’s an ex Black Cap.

“He’s got a wealth of knowledge, so we’re really lucky to have him.”